Friday, February 5 Evening Forecast

Today was a really nice day! Lots of sunshine and temperatures topped off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s! I hope you enjoyed it because from here on out, temperatures drop and we have wintry mix chances to talk about.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next disturbance.

Saturday looks like we will have rain and snow showers for the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. This system looks like it will start in the morning and the change over to snow will happen in the afternoon. Generally, a dusting is possible in our Missouri counties mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Areas closer to Central Missouri have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow up to an inch. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with temperatures stuck in the middle 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday a cold front will come in and that could bring in a mix of rain and snow showers late in the day. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. This cold front will also drag the cold, arctic air down with it. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 30’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s with a few clouds. A wintry mix is possible early in the day. Again, the timing and totals are still uncertain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens.

Wednesday looks like it will be one of the coldest days next week with temperatures topping off in the lower 20’s and overnight lows in the single digits and lower teens. Thursday looks to be a cold one as well.