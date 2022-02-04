The final wave of this winter storm is moving through the region bringing more light to moderate snow. This will continue to move northeastward through early today with drier conditions developing through the morning. An inch or two of fresh powder has likely fallen making for more rough driving today. Roadways are covered again, especially on the side streets so make sure you allow some extra time if you’re heading into work. Arctic air settles today into Friday with highs in the 20s along with lows in the single digits and teens. High pressure builds in and that will bring a return of the sunshine through our Friday and into Saturday. With the help of southerly flow, temps warm back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday is looking even warmer but we’ll see a few more clouds as a weak front looks to slide through the area. The cold front knocks our temps back from the 40s to the 30s on Monday under lots of sunshine. Temperatures start to moderate heading through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 40s and 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine with high pressure remaining in control through midweek. A cold front move in Wednesday and this knocks our temps back by Thursday. We’re expecting highs to fall back below average, into the lower 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer