Friday, February 28 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with some clouds and patchy fog this morning.

A few clouds hang around this afternoon. With the storm track sitting overhead, one more weak hiccup passes by with spotty showers possible mainly to the east/ northeast late this afternoon/ evening. Highs will be right at our average in the lower 50’s.

We’ll find a few clouds and temperatures in the lower 30’s tonight.

A ridge of high pressure pushes in tomorrow afternoon bringing mostly sunny skies, steady southerly winds, and warm temperatures. Highs will pop into the lower 60’s, a beautiful day to enjoy!

Temperatures stay warm on Sunday despite an increase in clouds. We’ll find partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches with showers possible late.

We’ll find healthier shower chances on Monday with a rumble of thunder possible.

It looks like our front and associated storm is shifting southeast, leading to the forecast backing off on rain totals. Showers are still expected on Tuesday but the flood threat is dwindling. Showers could also clear more quickly, leaving us drier by Wednesday. Sunshine expected Thursday.