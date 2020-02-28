Friday, February 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

A few clouds and seasonal today, warm-up arrives this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out with some clouds and patchy fog this morning.

A few clouds hang around this afternoon. With the storm track sitting overhead, one more weak hiccup passes by with spotty showers possible mainly to the east/ northeast late this afternoon/ evening. Highs will be right at our average in the lower 50’s.

We’ll find a few clouds and temperatures in the lower 30’s tonight.

A ridge of high pressure pushes in tomorrow afternoon bringing mostly sunny skies, steady southerly winds, and warm temperatures. Highs will pop into the lower 60’s, a beautiful day to enjoy!

Temperatures stay warm on Sunday despite an increase in clouds. We’ll find partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches with showers possible late.

We’ll find healthier shower chances on Monday with a rumble of thunder possible.

It looks like our front and associated storm is shifting southeast, leading to the forecast backing off on rain totals. Showers are still expected on Tuesday but the flood threat is dwindling. Showers could also clear more quickly, leaving us drier by Wednesday. Sunshine expected Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

26°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 30°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun 20% 52° 30°

Saturday

63° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 46°

Sunday

61° / 51°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 20% 61° 51°

Monday

64° / 40°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 64° 40°

Tuesday

51° / 39°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 51° 39°

Wednesday

50° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 50° 31°

Thursday

53° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

32°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

35°

12 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now