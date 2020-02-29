Friday, February 28 Evening Forecast

Warm weekend, rain chances early next week

We are continuing to ride the temperature rollercoaster with temperatures topping off today in the lower 50’s. Hold on tight, we keep riding the rollercoaster into the weekend with rain chances to start next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with clearing skies. Patchy fog is possible as well.

Severe weather expo is Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at the Battlefield Mall! Come see us, learn how you can prepare for the upcoming severe weather season and how to stay ahead of the storm.

Saturday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine! With dry, windy conditions, there is an elevated fire danger on Saturday so please no burning and don’t discard your cigarettes. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Saturday is also Leap Day! Why do we have Leap Day? Click here to find out!

Sunday, for the start of trout season, temperatures will once again top off in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds during the day. We’ll stay dry for most of the day. Moisture will increase throughout the day. This will help set up the stage for showers late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will be warm again with temperatures in the lower 60’s but showers are likely most of the day. A few could become strong to severe, something we will continue to monitor and update you on. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with showers continuing.

Tuesday, showers continue with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Thursday and Friday, to end the week, will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s!

Broken Clouds

Springfield

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

44°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A few sprinkles possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 30°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun 20% 52° 30°

Saturday

63° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 46°

Sunday

61° / 50°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 61° 50°

Monday

62° / 41°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 62° 41°

Tuesday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 52° 40°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Few showers
Few showers 20% 52° 33°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 56° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

35°

12 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
35°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

