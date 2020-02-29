Friday, February 28 Evening Forecast

We are continuing to ride the temperature rollercoaster with temperatures topping off today in the lower 50’s. Hold on tight, we keep riding the rollercoaster into the weekend with rain chances to start next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with clearing skies. Patchy fog is possible as well.

Severe weather expo is Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at the Battlefield Mall! Come see us, learn how you can prepare for the upcoming severe weather season and how to stay ahead of the storm.

Saturday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine! With dry, windy conditions, there is an elevated fire danger on Saturday so please no burning and don’t discard your cigarettes. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.





Saturday is also Leap Day! Why do we have Leap Day? Click here to find out!

Sunday, for the start of trout season, temperatures will once again top off in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds during the day. We’ll stay dry for most of the day. Moisture will increase throughout the day. This will help set up the stage for showers late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will be warm again with temperatures in the lower 60’s but showers are likely most of the day. A few could become strong to severe, something we will continue to monitor and update you on. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with showers continuing.

Tuesday, showers continue with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Thursday and Friday, to end the week, will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s!