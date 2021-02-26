Friday, February 26 Morning Forecast

An upper-level piece of energy is tracking toward the Ozarks today and that has brought us more clouds and also the shot for a few showers across the region. Some of our norther neighborhoods will start off with some sunshine but the farther south you trek, the better chances you’ll have for rain. Watch for spotty drizzle in the metro, especially this afternoon. With all of the clouds, our temps will struggle to make it to 50°. Widely scattered showers are on tap tonight as this disturbance continues to move eastward. Lows look to fall back toward freezing and with all of the moisture in the air, patchy fog is possible. Where temps get colder, we’ll have to monitor the freezing fog potential. Tomorrow is looking drier but I think the clouds don’t clear out as much as they could. The sun will peek through the clouds though and with southerly flow, highs rise back into the 50s and 60s. Another front starts to approach the area on late Saturday into Sunday and this one is going to bring the next round of moisture. Heavy rain is likely in Arkansas but it’s not looking to amount to as much in the Show-Me State. A few claps of thunder are possible too as the cold front pushes in, thanks to a little more instability in the atmosphere. Showers linger on Sunday with highs dipping back into the 50s but we do begin to clear some as high pressure takes over behind the boundary. This will yield to more sunshine to start March with highs holding in the mid 50s. An area of low pressure then looks to develop by Tuesday and this one could bring a few showers to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. Wednesday into the latter half of next week are looking seasonably mild with temps topping out in the upper 50s under a fair amount of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

39°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
33°F Cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

39°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

37°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

35°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

39°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 47° 33°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Sunday

55° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 29°

Monday

55° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 34°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Showers
Showers 20% 51° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 57° 38°

Thursday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
39°

40°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
40°

41°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
44°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
47°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
48°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
47°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
45°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
43°

42°

9 PM
Cloudy
22%
42°

42°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
42°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
42°

42°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
42°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
41°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
38°

37°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
37°

36°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
36°

36°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
36°
