Friday, February 26 Morning Forecast

An upper-level piece of energy is tracking toward the Ozarks today and that has brought us more clouds and also the shot for a few showers across the region. Some of our norther neighborhoods will start off with some sunshine but the farther south you trek, the better chances you’ll have for rain. Watch for spotty drizzle in the metro, especially this afternoon. With all of the clouds, our temps will struggle to make it to 50°. Widely scattered showers are on tap tonight as this disturbance continues to move eastward. Lows look to fall back toward freezing and with all of the moisture in the air, patchy fog is possible. Where temps get colder, we’ll have to monitor the freezing fog potential. Tomorrow is looking drier but I think the clouds don’t clear out as much as they could. The sun will peek through the clouds though and with southerly flow, highs rise back into the 50s and 60s. Another front starts to approach the area on late Saturday into Sunday and this one is going to bring the next round of moisture. Heavy rain is likely in Arkansas but it’s not looking to amount to as much in the Show-Me State. A few claps of thunder are possible too as the cold front pushes in, thanks to a little more instability in the atmosphere. Showers linger on Sunday with highs dipping back into the 50s but we do begin to clear some as high pressure takes over behind the boundary. This will yield to more sunshine to start March with highs holding in the mid 50s. An area of low pressure then looks to develop by Tuesday and this one could bring a few showers to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. Wednesday into the latter half of next week are looking seasonably mild with temps topping out in the upper 50s under a fair amount of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer