Friday, February 26 Evening Forecast

Overall, it was a cloudy and chilly day. This weekend will feature both a great day and a wet day but with mild temperatures.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s with a few clouds lingering around. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. Patchy to dense fog will also be possible tonight.

This weekend will be great to start with a wet end. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers. Showers will be more likely on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Temperatures will gradually drop during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of I-44. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible where those heavier pockets of rain set up.

Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower or two but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week but overall above-average temperatures continue into next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

43°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

43°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Harrison

45°F Fog Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

West Plains

41°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 47° 35°

Saturday

62° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Sunday

54° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 54° 29°

Monday

55° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 34°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 50° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 58° 38°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
43°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
43°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
42°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
40°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
39°

38°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
38°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
37°

37°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
37°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
38°

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
41°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
47°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
51°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

57°

6 PM
Showers
56%
57°

54°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
54°
