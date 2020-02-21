Friday, February 21 Morning Forecast

BRRR! It is FRIGID out there this morning! An Arctic high is directly over the Ozarks this morning. Clear skies, calm winds, and Arctic air are the perfect ingredients for temperatures to cool very efficiently. We’re starting out in the teens! Wind chills are about where the temperatures are at thanks to calm winds. Bundle up at the bus stop!

Today, that Arctic high-pressure center will start to nudge to the east sending southerly winds and moderating temperatures in the Ozarks. Highs rebound back into the lower 40’s under blue skies. Lower 40’s are warmer than yesterday but still about 5-10 degrees below average.

Clear skies keep us cold tonight but not as frigid. Lows dip into the lower 20’s.

Temperatures continue to warm-up tomorrow on steady southerly winds and sunshine. Highs will pop into the lower 50’s — Saturday will be the better half of the week and honestly, the best of the 7-day!

Showers arrive by Sunday morning as our next big storm takes aim at the Ozarks. Expect widespread rain all afternoon on Sunday, bleeding into Sunday night. Temperatures hold steady in the low to middle 40’s.

Showers don’t exit until Monday afternoon.

Expect widespread rain totals of 0.75-1.25″. With saturated soils, swollen streams, and winter vegetation, there is a minor flooding concern. Areal Flood Watches will likely be needed, stay tuned for those updates.

By Tuesday a clipper system tracks through the Great Lakes bringing a risk of showers to the Ozarks under mostly cloudy skies. Light snow is possible Wednesday. In the wake of these shower chances, we’ll find Arctic air spilling south again. Expect highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens through the middle of next week.