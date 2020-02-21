Friday, February 21 Morning Forecast

Weather

After a frigid start, expect chilly sunshine this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRRR! It is FRIGID out there this morning! An Arctic high is directly over the Ozarks this morning. Clear skies, calm winds, and Arctic air are the perfect ingredients for temperatures to cool very efficiently. We’re starting out in the teens! Wind chills are about where the temperatures are at thanks to calm winds. Bundle up at the bus stop!

Today, that Arctic high-pressure center will start to nudge to the east sending southerly winds and moderating temperatures in the Ozarks. Highs rebound back into the lower 40’s under blue skies. Lower 40’s are warmer than yesterday but still about 5-10 degrees below average.

Clear skies keep us cold tonight but not as frigid. Lows dip into the lower 20’s.

Temperatures continue to warm-up tomorrow on steady southerly winds and sunshine. Highs will pop into the lower 50’s — Saturday will be the better half of the week and honestly, the best of the 7-day!

Showers arrive by Sunday morning as our next big storm takes aim at the Ozarks. Expect widespread rain all afternoon on Sunday, bleeding into Sunday night. Temperatures hold steady in the low to middle 40’s.

Showers don’t exit until Monday afternoon.

Expect widespread rain totals of 0.75-1.25″. With saturated soils, swollen streams, and winter vegetation, there is a minor flooding concern. Areal Flood Watches will likely be needed, stay tuned for those updates.

By Tuesday a clipper system tracks through the Great Lakes bringing a risk of showers to the Ozarks under mostly cloudy skies. Light snow is possible Wednesday. In the wake of these shower chances, we’ll find Arctic air spilling south again. Expect highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

12°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

14°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

18°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

13°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

16°F Clear Feels like 9°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

43° / 23°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 43° 23°

Saturday

53° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 37°

Sunday

45° / 42°
Rain
Rain 80% 45° 42°

Monday

48° / 32°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 48° 32°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 46° 27°

Wednesday

35° / 18°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 35° 18°

Thursday

38° / 21°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 38° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

15°

6 AM
Clear
0%
15°

13°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
13°

18°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
18°

23°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
23°

27°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
27°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

41°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

43°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

36°

6 PM
Clear
0%
36°

33°

7 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

8 PM
Clear
0%
31°

29°

9 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

10 PM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

11 PM
Clear
0%
27°

27°

12 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

2 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

3 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

4 AM
Clear
0%
25°

26°

5 AM
Clear
0%
26°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now