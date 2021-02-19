Friday, February 19 Morning Forecast

High pressure is taking over the region and that is going to bring a lot more sunshine today. Skies have cleared through the overnight which has lead to a big temperature tumble. Bone-chilling conditions are in store early this morning with lows near 0° and feels like temps well below it. By the afternoon, southwesterly winds will help us rebound back into the 30s. This is still well below normal for this time of February but we are taking strides back the other way! The warming trend holds this weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s Saturday ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure brings the chance of rain Sunday with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in late. A better chance of this lies in our northern communities and around the KC Metro. Temperatures really don’t cool much in the wake of this disturbance as high pressure quickly tracks eastward. This will bring that wind back around from the southwest early next week. Well above-average readings are on tap for the final week of the month. A ridge of high pressure builds into the Central U.S. and that will give us lots of sun both Monday and Tuesday. Highs surge back into the 50s to start the workweek with temps climbing back into the 60s across the region Tuesday. A few more clouds arrive by the middle part of the week as another disturbance develops to our west. This is still nearly a week away but this area of low pressure could bring some wintry weather back to the area by Thursday. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

0°F Fair Feels like 0°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
15°F A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

2°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 2°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
16°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

6°F Clear Feels like -1°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
17°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

3°F Clear Feels like -5°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

1°F Clear Feels like -8°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 15°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 32° 15°

Saturday

43° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 43° 31°

Sunday

41° / 25°
Showers
Showers 50% 41° 25°

Monday

52° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 52° 32°

Tuesday

64° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 64° 37°

Wednesday

59° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 59° 28°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 41° 26°

Hourly Forecast

6 AM
Clear
3%

7 AM
Sunny
3%

8 AM
Sunny
2%

13°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
13°

18°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
18°

22°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
22°

25°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
25°

28°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
28°

30°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
30°

31°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
31°

31°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
31°

30°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
30°

27°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
26°

24°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
24°

23°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
23°

22°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
22°

21°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
21°

21°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
21°

20°

1 AM
Clear
7%
20°

19°

2 AM
Clear
7%
19°

19°

3 AM
Clear
7%
19°

19°

4 AM
Clear
7%
19°

18°

5 AM
Clear
7%
18°
