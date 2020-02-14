Friday, February 14 Morning Forecast

BRRRRR!!! Arctic air, clear skies, and lighter winds are dropping temperatures like a rock this morning. Lows in the single digits make it a cold morning, 20 degrees below average!!! We likely won’t hit the record though, the record for this morning is 0 degrees from 1905.

After a very frigid start, southerly winds will help temperatures gradually warm-up this afternoon. The core of our Arctic air goes to the east as the Arctic high nudges eastward. As a result, we’ll find mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and “warmer,” rebounding highs in the middle/ upper 30’s. While that’s much warmer than yesterday, it’s still 10 degrees below average — baby steps!

Not nearly as frigid tonight, expect lows in the middle/ upper 20’s — average for this time of year.

The bigger warm-up comes tomorrow on breezy southerly winds. Southerly winds gust to 30 mph at times, pushing highs towards 50 degrees despite partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be beautiful! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees!

Our next storm will bring some showers on Monday, highs still warm for one last day — near 60 degrees. Colder 30’s arrive behind that front with lingering clouds on Tuesday. We’ll keep temperatures chilly again in the 30’s and 40’s through the middle of next week.