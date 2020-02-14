Friday, February 14 Morning Forecast

Weather

After a frigid start, a warming trend starts today





BRRRRR!!! Arctic air, clear skies, and lighter winds are dropping temperatures like a rock this morning. Lows in the single digits make it a cold morning, 20 degrees below average!!! We likely won’t hit the record though, the record for this morning is 0 degrees from 1905.

After a very frigid start, southerly winds will help temperatures gradually warm-up this afternoon. The core of our Arctic air goes to the east as the Arctic high nudges eastward. As a result, we’ll find mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and “warmer,” rebounding highs in the middle/ upper 30’s. While that’s much warmer than yesterday, it’s still 10 degrees below average — baby steps!

Not nearly as frigid tonight, expect lows in the middle/ upper 20’s — average for this time of year.

The bigger warm-up comes tomorrow on breezy southerly winds. Southerly winds gust to 30 mph at times, pushing highs towards 50 degrees despite partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be beautiful! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees!

Our next storm will bring some showers on Monday, highs still warm for one last day — near 60 degrees. Colder 30’s arrive behind that front with lingering clouds on Tuesday. We’ll keep temperatures chilly again in the 30’s and 40’s through the middle of next week.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

8°F Clear Feels like -2°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

10°F Clear Feels like 10°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

13°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 13°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

5°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

10°F Overcast Feels like -1°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

37° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 37° 27°

Saturday

50° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 50° 33°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 62° 33°

Tuesday

39° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 39° 27°

Wednesday

40° / 20°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 40° 20°

Thursday

38° / 26°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 38° 26°

