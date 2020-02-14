Friday, February 14 Evening Forecast

BRRRRR! We had a bitter start to the day with most of the Ozarks starting off in the single digits! The sun came out and temperatures topped off in the 20’s and 30’s. We will continue our gradual warming trend before our next rain chances and another cold blast.

An arctic high pressure sitting over the Ozarks will gradually shift to the east. Winds will then turn out of the south and southeast and becoming breezy at times. These winds will help push temperatures up for the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be warm and breezy. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph and gust up to 30 mph. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies but temperatures will still top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will the best day this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday our next rain maker will move in bringing a chance of showers to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. A cold front will swing in and bring a cold blast. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly with temperatures each day in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Quiet weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures generally in the 40’s.