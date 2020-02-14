Friday, February 14 Evening Forecast

Gradual warming trend, next rain chances

BRRRRR! We had a bitter start to the day with most of the Ozarks starting off in the single digits! The sun came out and temperatures topped off in the 20’s and 30’s. We will continue our gradual warming trend before our next rain chances and another cold blast.

An arctic high pressure sitting over the Ozarks will gradually shift to the east. Winds will then turn out of the south and southeast and becoming breezy at times. These winds will help push temperatures up for the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be warm and breezy. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph and gust up to 30 mph. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies but temperatures will still top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will the best day this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday our next rain maker will move in bringing a chance of showers to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. A cold front will swing in and bring a cold blast. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly with temperatures each day in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Quiet weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures generally in the 40’s.

Few Clouds

Springfield

32°F Few Clouds Feels like 21°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

30°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

26°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

37° / 27°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 37° 27°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 52° 33°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 62° 35°

Tuesday

42° / 26°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 42° 26°

Wednesday

41° / 22°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 41° 22°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 41° 26°

30°

8 PM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

9 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

11 PM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

12 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

1 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

28°

3 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

27°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

41°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

