Friday, February 12 Morning Forecast

The cloud cover hasn’t budged and I think we’ll be hard-pressed to see that occur today. We still can’t rule out some peeks of sunshine but the clouds really are going to hold and so are the flurry chances. Saturation just a little off the ground will keep passing flurries possible. Wind chills will be near 0 as we kick-start the day and they’re not going to climb much. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued as a result this AM and again tonight into Saturday. Readings could fall close to 10 below 0 and possibly lower than that. Temperatures this afternoon though will only rise into the teens and 20s across the region with a northerly breeze sustained at 10-20 mph. This will keep us in the freezer and it will feel even worse when you factor that in! Another piece of energy swings in by Saturday and this could bring a couple of flurries but readings will be even colder. Arctic air continues to stream in with highs in the teens and single digits Saturday afternoon.

A more organized storm system develops by Sunday and this tracks toward us by Sunday night. It looks to bring a more impressive round of snow with moderate to heavy snowfall accumulation possible. Numbers are likely going to change but a good bet is 6-10″+ in our Missouri counties with 10-12″ across our Arkansas communities.

The chill holds as this storm moves through the Ozarks and with that, higher snowfall ratios are likely which could mean more snow. Temps Monday afternoon likely will only rise into the single digits with sub-zero lows in-store into early Tuesday. The pattern remains active with another system moving our way late Tuesday. That wave of moisture is looking quite impressive as well, and it could also bring a swath of snow to the region. Light to moderate snowfall accumulation could come with this one as well so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. A slow warming trend does look to develop by late next week with highs possibly warming up above freezing by the start of next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

12°F Cloudy Feels like -2°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
8°F Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

16°F Cloudy Feels like 6°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
12°F Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

16°F Cloudy Feels like 5°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
13°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

10°F Cloudy Feels like -2°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
4°F Overcast. Low 4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

16°F Cloudy Feels like 4°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
11°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

17° /
Flurries
Flurries 20% 17°

Saturday

15° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 15°

Sunday

/ -3°
PM Light Snow
PM Light Snow 60% -3°

Monday

/ -5°
Snow
Snow 80% -5°

Tuesday

16° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 16°

Wednesday

24° / 13°
Snow
Snow 39% 24° 13°

Thursday

23° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

11°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
11°

10°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
31%
10°

10°

9 AM
Snow Showers
35%
10°

11°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
11°

13°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
13°

15°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
15°

17°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
17°

17°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
17°

17°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
17°

17°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
17°

16°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
16°

15°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
15°

13°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
13°

13°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
13°

13°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
13°

12°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
12°

12°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
12°

11°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
11°

11°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
11°

10°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
10°

10°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
10°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%

5 AM
Cloudy
4%

6 AM
Cloudy
4%

