Friday, February 12 Morning Forecast

The cloud cover hasn’t budged and I think we’ll be hard-pressed to see that occur today. We still can’t rule out some peeks of sunshine but the clouds really are going to hold and so are the flurry chances. Saturation just a little off the ground will keep passing flurries possible. Wind chills will be near 0 as we kick-start the day and they’re not going to climb much. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued as a result this AM and again tonight into Saturday. Readings could fall close to 10 below 0 and possibly lower than that. Temperatures this afternoon though will only rise into the teens and 20s across the region with a northerly breeze sustained at 10-20 mph. This will keep us in the freezer and it will feel even worse when you factor that in! Another piece of energy swings in by Saturday and this could bring a couple of flurries but readings will be even colder. Arctic air continues to stream in with highs in the teens and single digits Saturday afternoon.

A more organized storm system develops by Sunday and this tracks toward us by Sunday night. It looks to bring a more impressive round of snow with moderate to heavy snowfall accumulation possible. Numbers are likely going to change but a good bet is 6-10″+ in our Missouri counties with 10-12″ across our Arkansas communities.

The chill holds as this storm moves through the Ozarks and with that, higher snowfall ratios are likely which could mean more snow. Temps Monday afternoon likely will only rise into the single digits with sub-zero lows in-store into early Tuesday. The pattern remains active with another system moving our way late Tuesday. That wave of moisture is looking quite impressive as well, and it could also bring a swath of snow to the region. Light to moderate snowfall accumulation could come with this one as well so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. A slow warming trend does look to develop by late next week with highs possibly warming up above freezing by the start of next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

