Friday, February 12 Evening Forecast

We have a lot to talk about so stay with me. Ready? Snow, cold temperatures, wind chills, below zero temperatures, more snow, hold on tight!

WIND CHILL ADVISORIES have been issued for counties along and north of Highway 60 from 9PM Friday – 11AM Saturday morning. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be anywhere between -5°F to -15°F overnight into the morning hours. Dress in layers and cover extremities including hands and ears.

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued for our northern Arkansas counties from Sunday morning through Monday night. Now is the time to prepare your vehicles and homes for the potential for a snowstorm.

Saturday temperatures will top off in the middle teens with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the lower single digits.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the single digits. Snow will begin to fall during the day and continue into the night. Overnight lows will drop below zero.

Monday will be snowy. All commutes will be slick. Temperatures will top off in the single digits with overnight lows below zero once again.

The first round of snow will bring several inches to the Ozarks. A general 6-8″+ cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the middle teens. Snow will begin to fall after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Wednesday will be snowy again. All commutes will be slick. This round of snow will bring another 6″+ to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 20’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Snow showers will linger into Thursday. Friday and Saturday look quiet.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

17°F Cloudy Feels like 4°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
8°F Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

20°F Cloudy Feels like 9°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
11°F Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
11°F Overcast. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

15°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 3°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
4°F Cloudy. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

20°F Cloudy Feels like 8°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
10°F Mostly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

17° /
Flurries
Flurries 20% 17°

Saturday

16° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 16°

Sunday

/ -3°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% -3°

Monday

/ -5°
Snow
Snow 80% -5°

Tuesday

16° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 16°

Wednesday

23° / 13°
Snow
Snow 39% 23° 13°

Thursday

23° / 13°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 23° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

15°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
15°

14°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
14°

13°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
13°

11°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
11°

11°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
11°

11°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
11°

10°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
10°

10°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
10°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%

3 AM
Cloudy
5%

4 AM
Cloudy
6%

5 AM
Cloudy
4%

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%

11°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
11°

13°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
13°

13°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
13°

14°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
14°

14°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
14°

13°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
13°
