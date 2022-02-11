A big rebound in our temps is in-store today ahead of our next cold front of the week. Warmer air streams into the Ozarks with a stronger SW wind developing yet again. That breeze will also usher in a bit more moisture into the atmosphere. Clouds will thicken up as a result and they’ll hang around until the cold front can move through. Highs look to surge back into the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon which is well above average for this time of year. The colder air takes over Saturday as NW winds kick back in. Temps by Saturday afternoon will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. The clouds linger early in the day but will decrease throughout the day as drier air continues to work in. Sunday is looking pleasant but chilly if you’re heading out for any Super Bowl parties. A clipper system will be moving through the area and that’s going to be temps a bit below average but we’re not expecting any precipitation. Look for mainly sunny skies combined with highs upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine-filled skies hold as we progress into early next week with highs on Valentine’s Day expected to rise into the mid-50s. Another big rise in our readings takes shape by Tuesday with temps surging back into the lower 60s. That warmth will stream in ahead of our next storm system which arrives on Wednesday. This will be a more potent system that will bring more widespread rain and possibly some wintry weather on the backside of it. The bulk of our Wednesday will be dry with shower chances going up overnight. That rain will likely linger throughout our Thursday with a wintry mix possible as the low begins to depart overnight Thursday. The track will be key in our precipitation type and timing so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. It’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer