Friday, December 6 Morning Forecast

Mild weekend ahead before Arctic air returns

Showers are exiting southeast this morning, clouds slowly clear behind them. Expect peeks of sunshine today, north winds, and chillier/ more December-like highs in the middle/ upper 40’s.

Clear, quiet, and cold tonight with lows around 30 degrees.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and mild 50’s tomorrow, a beautiful day! Still warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s despite an increase in cloud cover.

A cold front comes through late Monday, mostly dry — maybe a few sprinkles possible.

What you’ll notice more is the temperature plunge! Highs in the 50’s on Monday nose-dive to lows in the 20’s by Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be in the teens. Highs get stuck in the 30’s despite sunshine on Tuesday. We’ll keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Generally clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 48° 30°

Saturday

54° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 39°

Sunday

57° / 45°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 57° 45°

Monday

53° / 25°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 53° 25°

Tuesday

38° / 22°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 38° 22°

Wednesday

42° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 30°

Thursday

42° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 42° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

41°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
34°

33°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

Trending Stories