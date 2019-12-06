Friday, December 6 Morning Forecast

Showers are exiting southeast this morning, clouds slowly clear behind them. Expect peeks of sunshine today, north winds, and chillier/ more December-like highs in the middle/ upper 40’s.

Clear, quiet, and cold tonight with lows around 30 degrees.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and mild 50’s tomorrow, a beautiful day! Still warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s despite an increase in cloud cover.

A cold front comes through late Monday, mostly dry — maybe a few sprinkles possible.

What you’ll notice more is the temperature plunge! Highs in the 50’s on Monday nose-dive to lows in the 20’s by Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be in the teens. Highs get stuck in the 30’s despite sunshine on Tuesday. We’ll keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week.