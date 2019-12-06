1  of  3
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Friday, December 6 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mild weekend ahead, bitter blast next week —

We did a complete 180 from Thursday. Temperatures today only topped off in the 40’s here in Springfield, in the 30’s to our northwest, but some areas to our southeast were able to top off in the 50’s! The clouds cleared out and we saw plenty of sunshine this afternoon. We’ll stay clear tonight with a warmer day tomorrow.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly starry skies. Patchy fog is possible in some areas as well.

Saturday, temperatures will be able to warm back up into the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy but warm and breezy. With breezy southerly winds, temperatures will be able to top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s despite the mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday we will start off warm with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Then, a cold front will push in, bring maybe a stray shower or two, and then a bitter blast of arctic air. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold. Morning lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s with wind chills to start the day in the teens. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s but with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday look chilly in the 40’s with mostly cloudy skies both days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

41°F Few Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 48° 30°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 40°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 45°

Monday

53° / 25°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 53° 25°

Tuesday

38° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 38° 22°

Wednesday

43° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 43° 30°

Thursday

44° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 44° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
34°

33°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

48°

5 PM
Clear
0%
48°

44°

6 PM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

7 PM
Clear
10%
43°

Trending Stories