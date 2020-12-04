Friday, December 4 Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to build in from the west as we step into our Friday. Drier will take over as a result which will help our cloud cover break up. We could have some patchy fog this AM with the clearing, calm winds, and moisture in the ground. More sunshine is on tap for the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 40s. Starry skies are on the way through the overnight and with light winds again, temps will tumble. We’ll awaken to 20s Saturday morning but SW winds will help us warm up even further. Above-average conditions are on the docket with highs in the lower 50s under plenty of sunshine. A cold front and clipper system skirt us by as we progress into Sunday. Our temperatures take a hit as this tracks through the region but we are not expecting moisture. We will see more clouds though with highs falling back into the mid-40s. We rebound back toward normal to kick-start our second week of December under mainly sunny skies. An upper-level disturbance moves through the viewing area Tuesday which brings more cloud cover our way but we do look to keep that sunshine mixed in. A nice warming trend arrives in the Ozarks by mid-week as a more pronounced ridge of high pressures takes over. Highs look to rise back into the lower 60s both Wednesday and Thursday which is well above average for this time of year!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Broken Clouds

Springfield Mo

34°F Broken Clouds Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Starry skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

39°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 28°

Saturday

53° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 31°

Sunday

45° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 45° 30°

Monday

48° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 48° 28°

Tuesday

53° / 34°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 53° 34°

Wednesday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 37°

Thursday

61° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 8% 61° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

45°

5 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

9 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

10 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
10%
36°

34°

12 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

29°

6 AM
Clear
10%
29°

