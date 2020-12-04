Friday, December 4 Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to build in from the west as we step into our Friday. Drier will take over as a result which will help our cloud cover break up. We could have some patchy fog this AM with the clearing, calm winds, and moisture in the ground. More sunshine is on tap for the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 40s. Starry skies are on the way through the overnight and with light winds again, temps will tumble. We’ll awaken to 20s Saturday morning but SW winds will help us warm up even further. Above-average conditions are on the docket with highs in the lower 50s under plenty of sunshine. A cold front and clipper system skirt us by as we progress into Sunday. Our temperatures take a hit as this tracks through the region but we are not expecting moisture. We will see more clouds though with highs falling back into the mid-40s. We rebound back toward normal to kick-start our second week of December under mainly sunny skies. An upper-level disturbance moves through the viewing area Tuesday which brings more cloud cover our way but we do look to keep that sunshine mixed in. A nice warming trend arrives in the Ozarks by mid-week as a more pronounced ridge of high pressures takes over. Highs look to rise back into the lower 60s both Wednesday and Thursday which is well above average for this time of year!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer