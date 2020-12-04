Friday, December 4 Evening Forecast

We started this morning with a few clouds but those quickly cleared out and left behind plenty of sunshine to end the week. We keep the sunshine this weekend with seasonal temperatures.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s under mostly starry skies. Some patchy fog will be possible, nothing dense and not widespread, just something to keep an eye on if you have any early morning plans.

This weekend looks great to get outside and decorate if you haven’t already. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Our pattern will change slightly for Sunday and Monday. A dip in the jet stream will bring in slightly cooler air for those days. Sunday, temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s but still with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will still be chilly, but seasonal, topping off in the upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop again into the upper 20’s.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look mild with temperatures both days in the middle and upper 50’s and sunny skies. Can’t rule out a few 60’s for those days. Friday, clouds roll back in with more seasonal temperatures. Rain chances don’t return until next weekend.

