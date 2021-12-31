Friday, December 31 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 66° 52°

Saturday

52° / 10°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 70% 52° 10°

Sunday

23° / 16°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 23° 16°

Monday

46° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 46° 27°

Tuesday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 30°

Wednesday

38° / 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 38° 17°

Thursday

20° / 13°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 20% 20° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
65°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
61°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
57°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

56°

12 AM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

1 AM
Showers
46%
55°

54°

2 AM
Showers
57%
54°

52°

3 AM
Rain
74%
52°

51°

4 AM
Rain
85%
51°

50°

5 AM
Rain
92%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
99%
49°

47°

7 AM
Rain
99%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
97%
46°

45°

9 AM
Rain
90%
45°

44°

10 AM
Rain
79%
44°

Clouds have remained overnight into early today ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tonight into Saturday. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine, especially early with a lot more cloud cover late on this afternoon. Highs are looking even warmer than yesterday as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we’re looking at the possibility of a stray shower or two later on this evening. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through the late evening with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2″ of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued and expanded to now include the metro area for Saturday into early Sunday. A coating of snow is on tap for Springfield and throughout the heart of the viewing area with a light glaze of ice possible as well. Side roads especially could become slick late Saturday so make sure you travel with caution. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday. A cold front moves in Wednesday and this sets the stage for another wintry blast. Temps look to fall back into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday which is cooler than average for early January. Another disturbance moves in and with the cold air in place, we’ll see the chance for a few snow showers Thursday.

Have a great weekend! Happy New Year!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
52°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
55°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
39°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

59°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
55°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

