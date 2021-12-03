Friday, December 3 Morning Forecast

Many of us broke records with our high temps yesterday with some of us cracking into the upper 70s. Springfield officially hit 75­° which broke the old record of 73° set back in 2012. The Spring-Like feel remains in place today as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs look to top out in the 70s this ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday. Highs will top out in the mid-70s around the metro which would break the old record of 74° set back in 2012. We’ll be on record watch around the Ozarks once again! Clouds will start to thicken up Friday evening as it moves through the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday but it looks like we’ll squeak out a bit of sunshine at times. Cooler air does filter in for the first half of the weekend with the help of NE winds. Temps will be in the upper 50s around the metro with the 60s on tap south. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered for Sunday but it’s not looking like the nicest of days. Highs do rebound some despite the cloud cover and the moisture, rising back into the middle and upper 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air takes back over as we kick-start next week with highs only in the lower 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next disturbance coming down the pike looks to approach by Tuesday and it’s going to bring another chance of rain. Temps will attempt to rebound a little but they will struggle still Tuesday afternoon, rising only into the 40s. The warming trend continues with drier conditions on tap Wednesday and Thursday with highs surging back into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer