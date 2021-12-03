Friday, December 3 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 43°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 48°

Sunday

66° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 31°

Monday

42° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 28°

Tuesday

44° / 32°
Showers
Showers 20% 44° 32°

Wednesday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 37°

Thursday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 38°

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
54°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
60°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
67°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
68°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
52°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
50°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
47°

Many of us broke records with our high temps yesterday with some of us cracking into the upper 70s. Springfield officially hit 75­° which broke the old record of 73° set back in 2012. The Spring-Like feel remains in place today as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs look to top out in the 70s this ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday. Highs will top out in the mid-70s around the metro which would break the old record of 74° set back in 2012. We’ll be on record watch around the Ozarks once again! Clouds will start to thicken up Friday evening as it moves through the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday but it looks like we’ll squeak out a bit of sunshine at times. Cooler air does filter in for the first half of the weekend with the help of NE winds. Temps will be in the upper 50s around the metro with the 60s on tap south. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered for Sunday but it’s not looking like the nicest of days. Highs do rebound some despite the cloud cover and the moisture, rising back into the middle and upper 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air takes back over as we kick-start next week with highs only in the lower 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next disturbance coming down the pike looks to approach by Tuesday and it’s going to bring another chance of rain. Temps will attempt to rebound a little but they will struggle still Tuesday afternoon, rising only into the 40s. The warming trend continues with drier conditions on tap Wednesday and Thursday with highs surging back into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

43°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Branson

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

51°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

53°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

44°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

