Friday, December 27 Morning Forecast

Dense Fog Advisory until 8 AM, showers move in tonight —

Good morning! We stay mild today with showers moving in tonight into tomorrow before cooler air moves in just in time to ring in the new year.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 8 AM. Remember: take it slow and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.





Today will be mostly cloudy with increasing moisture throughout the day ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be cooler but still above average, topping off in the upper 50’s. Overnight showers will be possible as our storm system moves in. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Saturday will be rainy but warm. Temperatures will be able to make it into the lower 60’s. Showers will continue through much of the day. Winds will also be breezy. With conditions like this, you’re asking, “will there be severe weather, Beth?” Right now, instability, or fuel for thunderstorms, looks limited. So as of now, I think a few rumbles of thunder and heavy rain will be the most we see out of this storm system. That could change come Saturday because we are right on the border of just enough instability to give us a chance of isolated severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ozarks in a marginal risk for severe weather. Something to continue to monitor for Saturday. Stay weather aware! Rain continues overnight with temperatures in the upper 30’s. No wintry precipitation is expected at this time.

Sunday, a few lingering showers will stick around. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s

At the start of next week, temperatures will be in the 40’s, closer to average, with mostly sunny skies. For New Year’s Eve, temperatures will drop into the 30’s and New Year’s Day will be in the 40’s with showers moving in to start 2020. Shower chances uptick on Thursday.