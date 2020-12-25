Friday, December 25th Morning Forecast

High pressure has built in on this Christmas bringing another bright day but a bitterly cold one.

Our Christmas morn will start off frigid with wind chills in the single digits to near 0°. More sunshine is on the docket this afternoon with highs topping out in the 30s and 40s.

A much milder day is on tap Saturday ahead of yet another cold front as a ridge of high pressure continues to build briefly. Southerly winds will push temps back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Clouds take back over, mixed with sunshine to end the holiday weekend as our next cold front marches in. A few showers are possible Sunday as this frontal boundary pushes through. We’ll then see decreasing clouds on Monday as drier and colder air works in with temps looking to rise only into the mid-30s. Clouds immediately build back in Monday evening into the overnight ahead of our next storm system. Early next week is looking more active as we have another area of low pressure tracking our way by Tuesday. We do have the potential for some wintry weather as cold air hangs on in the wake of Sunday’s front.

This is still a few days away and changes will take shape as we progress forward! One thing that has been consistent is that warmer air looks to come in aloft and overrun the colder air down toward the ground. This would leave us with the potential for freezing rain, changing to rain. Temperatures climb back into the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday and that is why the winter weather potential is staying lower for now. Eventually, colder air will work in behind the low and change lingering moisture over to some snow showers late Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest from Your Weather Experts! Our New Year’s Eve is looking much colder with decreasing cloud cover. Highs look to rise back into the mid-30s.

Have a great Christmas!

-T.J.