Friday, December 25 Evening Forecast

Merry Christmas! It was a cold one but with a lot of sunshine! Sunshine sticks around Saturday with well-above-average temperatures for the day!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be sunny with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday, a cold front will move in bringing a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Temperatures will still be mild, topping off in the upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 30’s with a few clouds. Overnight low will drop into the upper 20’s with clouds filling back in as our next storm system approaches the Ozarks.

This is still a few days away and changes will take shape as we progress forward! One thing that has been consistent is that warmer air looks to come in aloft and overrun the colder air down toward the ground. This would leave us with the potential for freezing rain, changing to rain. Temperatures climb back into the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday and that is why the winter weather potential is staying lower for now. Eventually, colder air will work in behind the low and change lingering moisture over to some snow showers late Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest from Your Weather Experts! Our New Year’s Eve is looking much colder with decreasing cloud cover. Highs look to rise back into the mid-30s.