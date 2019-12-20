Friday, December 20 Morning Forecast

A few clouds today and tomorrow, warming trend kicks this weekend

We’ve got increasing clouds this morning with some chilly lows in the upper 20’s, lower 30’s.

Clouds continue to increase today as an upper-level low passes to our south. We’ll stay dry, just expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures at and a little above average in the middle/upper 40’s.

A few clouds with lows around freezing tonight.

A few clouds with highs around 50 degrees again tomorrow.

Southerly winds become more robust on Sunday as the storm system exits on the East Coast. Temperatures will start to warm into the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues to kick in time for Christmas Eve and Day. Sweatin’ Santa on Christmas Eve — Santa can leave his winter gear in the North Pole with highs in the lower 60’s. Highs stay around 60 degrees on Christmas Day with a few clouds.