Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Friday, December 20 Morning Forecast

A few clouds today and tomorrow, warming trend kicks this weekend

We’ve got increasing clouds this morning with some chilly lows in the upper 20’s, lower 30’s.

Clouds continue to increase today as an upper-level low passes to our south. We’ll stay dry, just expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures at and a little above average in the middle/upper 40’s.

A few clouds with lows around freezing tonight.

A few clouds with highs around 50 degrees again tomorrow.

Southerly winds become more robust on Sunday as the storm system exits on the East Coast. Temperatures will start to warm into the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues to kick in time for Christmas Eve and Day. Sweatin’ Santa on Christmas Eve — Santa can leave his winter gear in the North Pole with highs in the lower 60’s. Highs stay around 60 degrees on Christmas Day with a few clouds.

Clear

Springfield

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Friday

49° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 49° 31°

Saturday

50° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 50° 31°

Sunday

56° / 36°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 56° 36°

Monday

62° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

63° / 41°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 63° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 60° 41°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 54° 33°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
29°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

35°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

38°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

44°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

Trending Stories