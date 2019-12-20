Friday, December 20 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
Mild stretch ahead, Christmas forecast —

Today was a bit of a hiccup with mostly cloudy skies and cooler with temperatures only making it into the upper 40’s. Our mild stretch starts tomorrow with temperatures in the 50’s and in the 60’s by next week!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s once again with a few clouds lingering around.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 50’s. The storm system bringing us these clouds will pass to our south. Clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s and plenty of sunshine! This will be the beginning of a sunny mild stretch for the holiday week! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will make it into the lower 60’s with so much sunshine! A December treat with temperatures about 20° above average! Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be both be mild with temperatures in the lower 60’s, so no white Christmas this year. Tuesday will be sunnier than Wednesday but either way, both days will be great!

Thursday will have a few clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50’s leading into the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 49° 31°

Saturday

51° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 51° 31°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 35°

Monday

62° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

63° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 63° 43°

Wednesday

59° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 59° 43°

Thursday

54° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 54° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
10%
31°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
32°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

44°

5 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

6 PM
Clear
0%
41°

