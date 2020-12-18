Friday, December 18 Morning Forecast

Our next cold front is on the move and it’s going to bring some changes to the Ozarks as we progress through the next 24 hours. High pressure is moving away and this will open the doors to this system. Ahead of the boundary, we’ll have warmer air working in from the south, with well above-average temps in store this afternoon. Highs will surge into the 50s under mainly sunny skies. Not only will we warm-up but the winds will increase. Gusts could occasionally rise toward 40 mph! Make sure you have your holiday decorations secured. More clouds arrive this evening as this disturbance marches closer with showers developing after dark, especially west. Scattered showers are on tap through the overnight right into our Saturday morning. As the cold front pushes east, drier air takes over from the NW helping to clear our skies. Clouds continue to diminish from NW to SE as we progress through the day. Clouds will hold on for the majority of our Saturday in our eastern neighborhoods with more sunshine west. Cooler air spills in with highs only in the low to mid 40s Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, high pressure is taking back over and we’ll see a lot more sun. Temperatures will warm back up too, climbing into the low to mid 50s. The warming trend holds into the start of Christmas week with temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to see if we can break any records across the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. A potent cold front works toward the area late Tuesday and this one brings drastic changes to the region. Highs will go from the lower 60s Tuesday to the upper 40s Wednesday. Those temps will likely be in the morning as strong northerly winds bring falling temps through the day. A few rain/snow showers are also possible as the front tracks eastward. That is something we’ll be monitoring closely so stay tuned! By Thursday, highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. A biting northerly wind will likely make it feel more like the teens for our Christmas Eve. Make sure you bundle up if you have plans to be out and about.

