Friday, December 18 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was cool and windy today with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight with light showers possible by morning. We have a warm-up next week before a bitter blast just in time for Christmas Eve.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and showers moving in with a cold front.

Saturday we will start off with showers and cloudy skies that will try to clear out by the afternoon. We might be able to see a little bit of sunshine before sunset, especially to the west. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday is the first official day of Winter, but it won’t feel like it. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 60’s and sunny skies. This will be short-lived.

A strong cold front will bring rain showers for Wednesday and falling temperatures during the afternoon. This front will bring a bitter blast to the Ozarks with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens. Thursday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s as highs.

Christmas will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

48°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 54° 41°

Saturday

44° / 27°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 44° 27°

Sunday

50° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 34°

Monday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 31°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 48°

Wednesday

50° / 19°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 50° 19°

Thursday

28° / 13°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 28° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
43°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
44°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
42°

41°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
41°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
40°

41°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

42°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

39°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

37°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
37°

35°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
35°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100