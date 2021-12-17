Friday, December 17 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 55° 35°

Saturday

41° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 18°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 27°

Monday

50° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 50° 27°

Tuesday

48° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 28°

Wednesday

50° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 50° 35°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

47°

12 PM
Showers
56%
47°

48°

1 PM
Rain
65%
48°

50°

2 PM
Light Rain
71%
50°

51°

3 PM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

4 PM
Rain
59%
51°

51°

5 PM
Rain
69%
51°

52°

6 PM
Showers
53%
52°

53°

7 PM
Light Rain
65%
53°

53°

8 PM
Light Rain
67%
53°

54°

9 PM
Rain
74%
54°

54°

10 PM
Rain
85%
54°

53°

11 PM
Rain
80%
53°

50°

12 AM
Light Rain
65%
50°

47°

1 AM
Light Rain
62%
47°

45°

2 AM
Showers
47%
45°

43°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
43°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
12%
40°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
8%
38°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
37°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
36°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
36°

38°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
38°

Hopefully, you enjoyed the sunshine that we had Thursday because we’re not going to see it today. Another disturbance has moved in on the heels of yesterday’s which brings our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers and storms with temps holding in the 50s. We’ll top out around 55° in the metro which is still above average for this time of year. We’ll be a little warmer than yesterday as milder air pushes northward. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant but still crisp with highs rebounding a touch, back into the lower to middle 40s. So far, our Christmas Week is looking quiet and dry. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine which will be perfect if you have to travel. Temps will climb early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. We’ll be a little cooler behind it, with temps back into the upper 40s for our Tuesday. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back into the upper 50s by Thursday along with a fair amount of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
35°F Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Branson

44°F Rain Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

47°F Rain Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
40°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Rolla

37°F Light Rain Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
36°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

41°F Rain Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
42°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

