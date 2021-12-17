Friday, December 17 Morning Forecast

Hopefully, you enjoyed the sunshine that we had Thursday because we’re not going to see it today. Another disturbance has moved in on the heels of yesterday’s which brings our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers and storms with temps holding in the 50s. We’ll top out around 55° in the metro which is still above average for this time of year. We’ll be a little warmer than yesterday as milder air pushes northward. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant but still crisp with highs rebounding a touch, back into the lower to middle 40s. So far, our Christmas Week is looking quiet and dry. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine which will be perfect if you have to travel. Temps will climb early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. We’ll be a little cooler behind it, with temps back into the upper 40s for our Tuesday. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back into the upper 50s by Thursday along with a fair amount of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer