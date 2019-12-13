Friday, December 13 Morning Forecast

Another not-bad-for-December day today! We’ll have a few clouds with mild highs in the lower 50’s thanks to southerly winds.

A cold front comes through tonight with a northwest wind shift and maybe a few light rain showers. Lows dip into the middle 30’s.

Tomorrow the northwest winds usher in a colder air mass. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs colder and closer to average in the low to middle 40’s.

By Sunday we’ll start to see the first impacts from our next big storm. With cold air in place, we could start with a mix to snow, but then transition to all rain in the afternoon as southerly winds put highs above freezing.

Overnight lows dip near freezing, so we could switch back to a mix to snow.

Temperatures are trending warmer with a shift to the north in the track for Monday, so maybe we switch back to a rain to mix Monday afternoon.

Overall, areas in central Missouri have the risk of seeing the most snow, maybe an inch or two there. It looks like more of the area will see a cold rain/ wintry mix with a light glaze of ice possible.

Remember, any small change in storm track and temperatures will change the precipitation type/ totals. These changes in temperatures will also change from day to night, so I expect precipitation types to change back and forth. Please stay up to date on the latest forecast and be prepared for at least slick bridges and overpasses Sunday night/ Monday morning.

The storm clears by Tuesday with cold sunshine in its wake. We trend warmer later in the week.