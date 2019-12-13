Friday, December 13 Evening Forecast

Colder air moves in tonight, wintry mix possible Sunday into Monday —

We had another mild December day with temperatures in the lower 50’s despite the cloud coverage. This is the end of our mild stretch for the next few days as colder air moves in and sticks around through the middle of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push in bringing a colder air mass and maybe a shower or two. We currently have a dry airmass sitting over us so there is little moisture for this front to work with. Some patchy fog is also possible by morning.

Saturday will be noticeably colder with temperatures only topping off in the lower 40’s and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Sunday is where the forecast gets tricky. We’ll start off the day with rain mixing in with freezing rain. We’ll keep the wintry mix here in Springfield and across most of the Ozarks. Areas close to the state line will see mostly cold rain. Temperatures will be right around freezing closer to Central Missouri. Overnight lows will also be right around freezing. This will transition some rain into freezing rain and sleet and eventually into some snow. Monday will be tricky in the same way as Sunday with a wintry mess likely. Totals and timing are still uncertain as this storm has not made landfall on the west coast yet. With that being said, areas closer to Central Missouri will see mostly snow, maybe a few inches. Areas near the state line will stick with mostly rain but bridges and overpasses could become slick. Here in Springfield, my main concern as of right now is the chance for measurable freezing rain which will cause roads to get slick for the Monday morning commute. Overall, there is still a lot of questions with this system, stay tuned to the latest forecast this weekend.

Tuesday the system will move out leaving behind sunshine and cold temperatures. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the teens and 20’s.

Wednesday will be warmer and we will start to thaw out with temperatures in the middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine.

Trending Stories