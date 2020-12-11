Friday, December 11 Morning Forecast

The record-breaking warmth is being erased today as our next storm system tracks into the Ozarks. Temperatures broke records yesterday in Springfield, West Plains, Joplin as well as Rolla-Vichy. An area of low pressure will bring widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder possibly through the day and into tonight. Highs will top out in the mid-50s this afternoon which is still well above average for this time of year. Showers linger through the overnight as colder continues to filter into the viewing area. Lows will dip into the upper 30s and will stay nearly steady into our Saturday. Northwesterly flow takes over tomorrow which will usher in a much colder feel. Temps will fall from the upper 30s during the afternoon to the lower 30s overnight. With any lingering showers and drizzle, we could see some wet snowflakes mix in, especially north of I-44. Our next storm system quickly tracks in by Sunday and this one takes a southerly track which will keep the Ozarks on the colder side of things. Snow is looking likely with some minor accumulations possible. Make sure you stay tuned to Your Weather Experts. Highs will top out in the mid-30s Sunday, which is quite bitter for early December. We wake up to the teens and 20s Monday AM but we will see more sunshine as high pressure briefly builds in. Bundle up out there because wind chills will be even colder. By Tuesday, another disturbance is progressing through the region. This one could bring a few snow showers Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Afternoon readings hold in the 30s for Wednesday before warming back close to 40° Thursday under lots of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer