Friday, December 11 Evening Forecast

Cold conditions & snow showers possible

Showers and cooler conditions were the trends across the Ozarks today. Showers move out overnight leaving behind drizzle and cold conditions for Saturday. Some snow showers will be possible Sunday with maybe a few more chances next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies and rain moving out. Some patchy drizzle is also possible. A few snow flurries might mix in as the showers move out as well.

Saturday, lingering drizzle and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will get stuck in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Let’s talk about Sunday. A weak, fast-moving system will take shape and move over the Ozarks on Sunday. It looks like temperatures will be cold enough for snow showers for some of us, especially in the morning hours. Accumulations will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. Road temperatures will likely be too warm for accumulation on road surfaces. I think by the afternoon this will all turn to rain as temperatures get above freezing.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be south of the interstate, especially in far southwest Missouri and northwestern Arkansas. Up to an inch is possible.

Temperatures during the day Sunday will be in the lower to middle 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20’s.

Monday into the middle of next week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and a few clouds each day. Another round of snow showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday, but this could change over the next few days leading into next week.

Light Rain

Springfield Mo

52°F Light Rain Feels like 49°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with showers possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
38°F Mainly cloudy with showers possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Branson

55°F Rain Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
38°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Harrison

55°F Rain Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
36°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

54°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

West Plains

54°F Rain Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
38°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 38°
Rain
Rain 70% 54° 38°

Saturday

40° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 40° 31°

Sunday

35° / 21°
Snow
Snow 60% 35° 21°

Monday

42° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 42° 26°

Tuesday

39° / 25°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 39° 25°

Wednesday

36° / 23°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 20% 36° 23°

Thursday

40° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 40° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
50°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

45°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
39°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
38°

38°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
38°

37°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
37°

36°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
36°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
37°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
38°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
9%
39°

40°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
40°

39°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
39°

36°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
36°

