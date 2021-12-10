These storms are going to be racing off to the east. Once the cold front moves through, the storm risk will decrease west to east. Storms will be out of the area around midnight. The temperature behind the front will be dramatically colder, with highs in the mid-40s tomorrow. Saturday will start off with clouds, but sunny skies come out by Saturday afternoon. Sunday temperatures will warm back up in the 50s and continue to increase into next week. More clouds will be coming back into the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be flirting with records on Wednesday. Another front is forecasted for the middle of next week, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.
Friday, December 10 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo59°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph WNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Branson68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mostly clear. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Harrison69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Generally clear skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph W
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Rolla59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph W
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
West Plains69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 19 mph W
- Precip
- 78%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter