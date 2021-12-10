Friday, December 10 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 34°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 73° 34°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 56°

Thursday

56° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

54°

11 PM
Clear
7%
54°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
47°

43°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
37°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
34°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

45°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

42°

5 PM
Clear
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
1%
34°

These storms are going to be racing off to the east. Once the cold front moves through, the storm risk will decrease west to east. Storms will be out of the area around midnight. The temperature behind the front will be dramatically colder, with highs in the mid-40s tomorrow. Saturday will start off with clouds, but sunny skies come out by Saturday afternoon. Sunday temperatures will warm back up in the 50s and continue to increase into next week. More clouds will be coming back into the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be flirting with records on Wednesday. Another front is forecasted for the middle of next week, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

59°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mostly clear. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
35°F Generally clear skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

West Plains

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
36°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner