Friday, December 10 Morning Forecast

Even warmer conditions are on the docket for today with highs looking to top out in the low to mid-70s. We’re expecting 73° and that would break a record of 71° set last year. All of this warmth will stream in ahead our next cold front, which moves in later on this evening. We could see a few showers but the track of the low will favor a dry slot here in the Ozarks. That leads to little rain for us with this storm system with better chances north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. As the cold front continues to slide east, moisture in the atmosphere, as well as instability, will be on the rise. We also have a good deal of wind shear (difference in wind speed/direction) in the atmosphere. All of these ingredients lead to a severe weather threat for some of us. There will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in our far eastern communities late Friday into early Friday night as the boundary moves through. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place, with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds but the tornado threat isn’t zero. With all of that shear, rotations and spin-ups are possible. The factors that will limit the storm development are the dry air and the clouds/showers from earlier in the day. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. The higher chance for severe storms is looking to be just east of us. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday too as our next disturbance approaches. This cold front looks to arrive by late Wednesday into early Thursday which could bring a few shower to the Ozarks. Temps look to fall a good deal too, back into the mid-50s.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer