Friday, December 10 Morning Forecast

Friday

73° / 34°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 73° 34°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 56°

Thursday

56° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 42°

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
65°

67°

12 PM
Showers
52%
67°

67°

1 PM
Showers
38%
67°

67°

2 PM
Few Showers
32%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

67°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
6%
65°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
11%
65°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
22%
61°

54°

12 AM
Clear/Wind
1%
54°

49°

1 AM
Clear
2%
49°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
43°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
34°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

Even warmer conditions are on the docket for today with highs looking to top out in the low to mid-70s. We’re expecting 73° and that would break a record of 71° set last year. All of this warmth will stream in ahead our next cold front, which moves in later on this evening. We could see a few showers but the track of the low will favor a dry slot here in the Ozarks. That leads to little rain for us with this storm system with better chances north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. As the cold front continues to slide east, moisture in the atmosphere, as well as instability, will be on the rise. We also have a good deal of wind shear (difference in wind speed/direction) in the atmosphere. All of these ingredients lead to a severe weather threat for some of us. There will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in our far eastern communities late Friday into early Friday night as the boundary moves through. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place, with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds but the tornado threat isn’t zero. With all of that shear, rotations and spin-ups are possible. The factors that will limit the storm development are the dry air and the clouds/showers from earlier in the day. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. The higher chance for severe storms is looking to be just east of us. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday too as our next disturbance approaches. This cold front looks to arrive by late Wednesday into early Thursday which could bring a few shower to the Ozarks. Temps look to fall a good deal too, back into the mid-50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Harrison

63°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Rolla

57°F Fog Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
34°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

West Plains

60°F Fog Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
37°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

