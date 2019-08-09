Breaking News
Friday, August 9 Morning Forecast

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory in effect, Flash Flood Watch cancelled

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for much of southwest Missouri, including both Springfield and Branson, until 9 AM. As our front moves south and clouds clear under a soaked atmosphere, patchy to dense fog is developing. Give yourself extra time on the roads and use headlights!

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been CANCELLED for Missouri counties, remains in northwest Arkansas until 10 AM. With a shift south in our front, a few more heavy downpours are possible in northern Arkansas this morning. Otherwise, the widespread heavy rain threat is over for the Ozarks.

Our stalled front nudged south overnight, bringing the heaviest rain to northern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas. The locally heavy rain threat will continue there through this morning with another 1-2″ rain possible.

Residual flooding is possible this morning in extreme southwest Missouri where the heaviest rain fell yesterday. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway!

This afternoon, a few spotty storms cannot be ruled out in southern Missouri, but most locations will stay dry. Skies should stay mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine. With some sun returning, highs should be warmer in the middle 80’s.

An isolated storm is possible tonight with warm, muggy lows in the lowe 70’s.

Tomorrow our front shifts back to the north as high pressure builds in from the south. This will keep a chance for a few showers/ storms in the forecast with most locations staying drying. Any storm that pops will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Highs will continue to heat up, in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Sunday the front will sit to the north with heat and humidity surging into the Ozarks. An isolated storm will still be possible but I expect mostly sunny skies.

Highs will get hot with temperatures soaring into lower 90’s feeling even hotter with the humidity. Excessive Heat Warnings/ Advisories will likely be needed.

Mostly sunny skies remain on Monday and it will be hot. Temperatures in the lower 90’s will feel closer to 105 degrees.

The heat breaks Wednesday with a cold front coming through with isolated storms on Tuesday.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Branson

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 87° 72°

Saturday

91° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 76°

Sunday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Monday

95° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 76°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 66°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

