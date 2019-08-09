Friday, August 9 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for much of southwest Missouri, including both Springfield and Branson, until 9 AM. As our front moves south and clouds clear under a soaked atmosphere, patchy to dense fog is developing. Give yourself extra time on the roads and use headlights!

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been CANCELLED for Missouri counties, remains in northwest Arkansas until 10 AM. With a shift south in our front, a few more heavy downpours are possible in northern Arkansas this morning. Otherwise, the widespread heavy rain threat is over for the Ozarks.

Our stalled front nudged south overnight, bringing the heaviest rain to northern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas. The locally heavy rain threat will continue there through this morning with another 1-2″ rain possible.

Residual flooding is possible this morning in extreme southwest Missouri where the heaviest rain fell yesterday. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway!

This afternoon, a few spotty storms cannot be ruled out in southern Missouri, but most locations will stay dry. Skies should stay mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine. With some sun returning, highs should be warmer in the middle 80’s.

An isolated storm is possible tonight with warm, muggy lows in the lowe 70’s.

Tomorrow our front shifts back to the north as high pressure builds in from the south. This will keep a chance for a few showers/ storms in the forecast with most locations staying drying. Any storm that pops will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Highs will continue to heat up, in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Sunday the front will sit to the north with heat and humidity surging into the Ozarks. An isolated storm will still be possible but I expect mostly sunny skies.

Highs will get hot with temperatures soaring into lower 90’s feeling even hotter with the humidity. Excessive Heat Warnings/ Advisories will likely be needed.

Mostly sunny skies remain on Monday and it will be hot. Temperatures in the lower 90’s will feel closer to 105 degrees.

The heat breaks Wednesday with a cold front coming through with isolated storms on Tuesday.