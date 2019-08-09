Friday, August 9 Overnight Forecast

Chance of showers continues, heat returns —

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED for the entire Ozarks. Isolated showers are still possible through Sunday.

After a mostly cloudy, warm and mostly dry day, tonight we will see most of the same. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two cannot be ruled out as our stationary front pushes north tonight. Some patchy fog also cannot be ruled out, especially where clouds clear out, mainly over the eastern Ozarks.

Saturday, a chance of showers and storms continues with the front lingering around. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. As clouds clear out, mainly in southwest Missouri, feel-like temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s, staying warm and muggy.

A summer ridge will begin to build into the area bringing hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top off in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Sunday, the chance of showers and storms continues, mainly in the northern Ozarks. A marginal risk for severe weather is possible, mainly in the form of heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the Ozarks should remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat advisories are possible so stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid! Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits area-wide. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Tuesday a front will push through bringing shower chances and breaking the heat. While timing still needs to be nailed down, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds but nice conditions thanks to the front that will keep our dewpoints at the bottom of the muggy meter.

By the end of the week, temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s and we stay dry through the weekend.