Friday, August 9 Overnight Forecast

Chance of showers continues, heat returns

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED for the entire Ozarks. Isolated showers are still possible through Sunday.

After a mostly cloudy, warm and mostly dry day, tonight we will see most of the same. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two cannot be ruled out as our stationary front pushes north tonight. Some patchy fog also cannot be ruled out, especially where clouds clear out, mainly over the eastern Ozarks.

Saturday, a chance of showers and storms continues with the front lingering around. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. As clouds clear out, mainly in southwest Missouri, feel-like temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s, staying warm and muggy.

A summer ridge will begin to build into the area bringing hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top off in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Sunday, the chance of showers and storms continues, mainly in the northern Ozarks. A marginal risk for severe weather is possible, mainly in the form of heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the Ozarks should remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat advisories are possible so stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid! Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits area-wide. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Tuesday a front will push through bringing shower chances and breaking the heat. While timing still needs to be nailed down, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds but nice conditions thanks to the front that will keep our dewpoints at the bottom of the muggy meter.

By the end of the week, temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s and we stay dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
74°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Sunday

92° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 76°

Monday

97° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 76°

Tuesday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 85° 65°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 67°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
83°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°