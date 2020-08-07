Friday, August 7 Morning Forecast

Hot and humid weekend ahead

Close to sunrise scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out along and west of I-49. The showers and thunderstorms will edge east to Hwy. 65 Friday morning bringing locally heavy rain and lightning. The rain isn’t expected to get east of Hwy. 63. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade Friday afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low 80 to mid-80s, but there’s a possibility that a few spots may not make it out of the upper 70s where clouds and rain persist longest into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally be under a half an inch, but locally higher amounts over an inch are possible.

The same ingredients that will bring a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday along and west of Hwy. 65 will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms east of hwy. 65 Saturday. Rain chances look highest in the morning with a partly cloudy and hot afternoon expected with highs back in the 90s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with the highest chances for this near and east of Hwy. 63. Temperatures will warm well into the 90s.

The summer ridge that will bring hot and mostly dry weather to the area Sunday will shift west by early next week. The eastern edge of the ridge will weaken opening the door to scattered showers and thunderstorms as some wet weather ingredients converge over the area.

Monday looks hot with spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly closer to Central Missouri near a frontal boundary. The frontal boundary will combine with pockets of upper-level storminess to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. This will help trim back the heat with highs generally in the upper 80s.

Clear

Springfield

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

85°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 70°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 92° 72°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Monday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 93° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 71°

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

