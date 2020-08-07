Friday, August 7 Morning Forecast

Close to sunrise scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out along and west of I-49. The showers and thunderstorms will edge east to Hwy. 65 Friday morning bringing locally heavy rain and lightning. The rain isn’t expected to get east of Hwy. 63. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade Friday afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low 80 to mid-80s, but there’s a possibility that a few spots may not make it out of the upper 70s where clouds and rain persist longest into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally be under a half an inch, but locally higher amounts over an inch are possible.

The same ingredients that will bring a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday along and west of Hwy. 65 will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms east of hwy. 65 Saturday. Rain chances look highest in the morning with a partly cloudy and hot afternoon expected with highs back in the 90s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with the highest chances for this near and east of Hwy. 63. Temperatures will warm well into the 90s.

The summer ridge that will bring hot and mostly dry weather to the area Sunday will shift west by early next week. The eastern edge of the ridge will weaken opening the door to scattered showers and thunderstorms as some wet weather ingredients converge over the area.

Monday looks hot with spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly closer to Central Missouri near a frontal boundary. The frontal boundary will combine with pockets of upper-level storminess to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. This will help trim back the heat with highs generally in the upper 80s.