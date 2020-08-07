Friday, August 7 Evening Forecast

Hot & humid weekend, wet pattern next week --

We started off this morning with scattered showers and storms that moved in from the west. Those weakened as they moved across Highway 65. A few showers are possible this evening and overnight with more showers possible early Saturday. A wetter pattern is coming next week.

I wanted to start with our drought conditions. Our drought conditions are getting better!! In the latest update, several Missouri counties have improved and are no longer in the “dry” conditions! Arkansas conditions have improved as well. But, drought conditions are not zero, so continue to use caution. Some impacts: River and pond levels decline, landscaping is stressed, lawns are still brown, and fire danger increases.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two cannot be ruled out.

This weekend looks hot and humid. Saturday there is a chance for a few showers and storms but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s. Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid again with an isolated shower or two possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Our wet pattern returns for much of next week with rain chances every day until next weekend. This will also keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s through the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

83°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

81°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

84°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 70°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Saturday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Sunday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Monday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Tuesday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Wednesday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Thursday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

