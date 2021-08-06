Friday, August 6 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s disturbance, our Friday is looking brighter and still a touch cooler than normal across the viewing area. The heat quickly builds back in though as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the 80s and possibly 90s under lots of sunshine. We could still see a stray shower but most will stay dry. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the weekend as this ridge takes over with highs surging back into the low to mid-90s. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a spotty shower or storm is possible. Chances are looking a touch higher Sunday north of the Ozarks where we could see scattered storms but a stray one or two is still possible here. It’s something we’ll be watching but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool! This ridge of high pressure will keep our weather pattern quiet and hot as we progress through the first half of next week with temperatures holding in the mid-90s. Heat Index values will be around the century mark and beyond so we’re looking at Heat Advisories being issued for next week as well. An isolated storm or two will be possible Monday and Tuesday as little impulses work through in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Another disturbance brings a slightly better chance of rain by late Wednesday into Thursday and we’ll be monitoring the latest trends as we get a little closer. This system looks to knock temps back just a little by the latter half next week with highs in the upper 80s by Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer