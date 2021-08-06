Friday, August 6 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 66°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 73°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
2%
75°

73°

12 AM
Clear
2%
73°

73°

1 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
4%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
7%
70°

70°

6 AM
Clear
7%
70°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

There are a few scattered showers on the radar this evening. The rain showers are pushing off to the east. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s with starry skies. Fall-like temperatures have welcome August the past few days, but this trend is coming to an end.

The ridge will build back over most of the United States tomorrow, which will aid the temperatures to become normal. If you are heading to the pool, lake, or river tomorrow, don’t forget the sunscreen as it will be mostly sunny! Temperatures will be in the 60s to start before the 90s take over for the afternoon.

A few clouds will be around the area tomorrow before more fill in by the evening and overnight hours. The chance for showers and storms will perk up by Sunday, with very scattered showers in the northernmost counties and isolated storms possible for the rest of the Ozarks. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 90s once again, with chances for scattered storms.

If you are going to be grilling anytime, this weekend temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon and evening hours, with humidity levels increase. The stretch for 90 degree days is back in the forecast for several days to come before the next disturbance may decrease the temperatures slightly, but we will keep watching that system.

Clear

Springfield Mo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 66F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low near 66F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

