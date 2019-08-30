Live Now
Friday, August 30 Evening Forecast

Weather

Shower chances continue, dry Labor Day forecast —

You were probably woken up by thunder and heavy rain early this morning. Those showers continued through about lunchtime with most of the Ozarks staying dry but cloudy, the rest of the day. Through the overnight hours, we’ll keep the chance for a scattered shower or two with mostly cloudy conditions to partly cloudy conditions. A few areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday, we’ll keep the chance of showers and storms through the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Sunday will be a transition day. We’ll have an isolated shower chance with clearing skies through the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will top off warmer, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, there is an indication for a line of showers and storms, but there is little confidence right now, this is something that we will continue to monitor and update you on in the next few days.

Today's Forecast

