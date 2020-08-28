Friday, August 28 Morning Forecast

Tropical Depression Laura is centered in Arkansas this morning with remnant showers filling in southeast of I-44.

Expect tropical showers southeast early this morning. Laura gets swept under a front by this afternoon, exiting east. We’ll find some clearing skies as it exits, turning mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s.

Warm and quiet tonight, expect lows in the 70’s.

The cold front that sweeps Laura east will slowly shift south into the Ozarks tomorrow. Expect sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Showers/ storms will be more likely late in the afternoon/ evening.

There is a Slight Severe Risk south of Springfield where more fuels may sit closer to the front. There, damaging winds/ large hail are possible with the front Saturday night.

The front stalls through Sunday with scattered showers/ storms likely.

The pattern stays unsettled early next week with a chance of storms lingering. Locally heavy rain could be a threat if storms hit the same spots more than once. Expect temperatures a bit below average with the clouds and storm chances.