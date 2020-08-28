Friday, August 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

Laura's remnants exit east today, storm chances return this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Laura is centered in Arkansas this morning with remnant showers filling in southeast of I-44.

Expect tropical showers southeast early this morning. Laura gets swept under a front by this afternoon, exiting east. We’ll find some clearing skies as it exits, turning mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s.

Warm and quiet tonight, expect lows in the 70’s.

The cold front that sweeps Laura east will slowly shift south into the Ozarks tomorrow. Expect sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Showers/ storms will be more likely late in the afternoon/ evening.

There is a Slight Severe Risk south of Springfield where more fuels may sit closer to the front. There, damaging winds/ large hail are possible with the front Saturday night.

The front stalls through Sunday with scattered showers/ storms likely.

The pattern stays unsettled early next week with a chance of storms lingering. Locally heavy rain could be a threat if storms hit the same spots more than once. Expect temperatures a bit below average with the clouds and storm chances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 30% 89° 69°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 70% 84° 70°

Monday

83° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 83° 69°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 85° 66°

Thursday

86° / 64°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

11 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties