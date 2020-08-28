Friday, August 28 Evening Forecast

The remnants of Laura are continuing to push east. This will take the clouds and rain with it. But, right behind that is a cold front with more rain chances and cooler temperatures.

🏈FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS BACK!🏈 Game of the week is in Clever and it will be a warm and humid one! @DanLucySports, @MattVereen, and @DanLindbladTV will have you covered tonight! #kolr10wx #kolr10sports pic.twitter.com/lWk5Ol2454 — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 28, 2020

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies with muggy conditions.

Saturday, a cold front will push in from the north. It will be dry and bring a few clouds to start. Then storms will start to fire up late in the afternoon and evening south of Highway 60. One or two could become strong to severe with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a healthier chance of shower and storm chances. One or two could become strong to severe. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend. Something that will be monitored.