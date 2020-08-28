Friday, August 28 Evening Forecast

Laura exits east, next rain chances --

The remnants of Laura are continuing to push east. This will take the clouds and rain with it. But, right behind that is a cold front with more rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies with muggy conditions.

Saturday, a cold front will push in from the north. It will be dry and bring a few clouds to start. Then storms will start to fire up late in the afternoon and evening south of Highway 60. One or two could become strong to severe with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a healthier chance of shower and storm chances. One or two could become strong to severe. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend. Something that will be monitored.

Clear

Springfield

90°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

90°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

90°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

87°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

88°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Clear
Clear 20% 89° 71°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Sunday

82° / 69°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 70% 82° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 83° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 82° 65°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

11 PM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

12 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
89°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

