Friday, August 27 Morning Forecast

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as we close down the workweek. With this ridge still influencing us in the Upper Mid-west, we are expecting another above-average day in terms of our temperatures. Highs today look to rise back into the low to mid-90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday evening. Feels like temps could top out around 100°. Slightly cooler temps are in store into the weekend as this heat dome shifts farther east. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier but we could still see a stray storm. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for a few more showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week. We will be monitoring the potential for some tropical moisture to move our way by early next week too. This system will bring the chance for showers and some breezy conditions, especially for the southern half of the viewing area. This is still a few days away and changes are likely. Better chances lie in Arkansas at the moment but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer