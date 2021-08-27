Friday, August 27 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Monday

88° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 69°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 67°

Wednesday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Thursday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 66°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Clear
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Clear
1%
83°

81°

10 PM
Clear
1%
81°

79°

11 PM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
5%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
5%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as we close down the workweek. With this ridge still influencing us in the Upper Mid-west, we are expecting another above-average day in terms of our temperatures. Highs today look to rise back into the low to mid-90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday evening. Feels like temps could top out around 100°. Slightly cooler temps are in store into the weekend as this heat dome shifts farther east. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier but we could still see a stray storm. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for a few more showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week. We will be monitoring the potential for some tropical moisture to move our way by early next week too. This system will bring the chance for showers and some breezy conditions, especially for the southern half of the viewing area. This is still a few days away and changes are likely. Better chances lie in Arkansas at the moment but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

79°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

81°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

