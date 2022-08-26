Happy, happy Friday!

This weekend will be a good reminder that it is, indeed, still summer. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s across the Ozarks today. We can expect our western counties to be a touch warmer as a ridge starts to move east across the middle part of the country. We will have another day of tolerable dewpoints before the humidity starts to increase with gulf moisture flowing in later this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, there is a slight chance we could see a few spotty showers popping up across the Ozarks. This will be later in the afternoon and I do expect most places to stay dry, but you do want to be weather aware.





Saturday will be much like today. Hot and more humid, with the chance of a few spotty showers. Late Sunday, a better chance of rain will return to the area as a small disturbance will be moving through. It’s not looking like a ton of rain at this point, but I do think it will be the start of a more active week for the area. Models are all over the place on rain totals, but we will be watching it closely over the next couple of days.

Be weather aware if you’re heading out on the lake or river this weekend.