Friday, August 23 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for NW Arkansas until 1 PM. There, 1-3″ rain has fallen overnight with another 1-2″ possible. Be careful near standing water! Turn around, don’t drown!

Showers/ storms are lingering across the Ozarks this morning, especially south of HWY 60. These storms have been dropping locally heavy rain, be careful on the roads! Frequent lightning is also a concern.

Like yesterday, storms will decrease in coverage this afternoon but remain spotty. Skies stay mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures below average. Highs only make it to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s today.

Tonight our front continues to stall keeping the chance of a few storms there, lows drop into the upper 60’s.

We don’t quite get rid of the front this weekend. While rain won’t be as widespread, the front does linger nearby keeping weak disturbances rolling through the Ozarks. Therefore, a few storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs stay below average in the lower 80’s.

Monday we may have a brief lull in the storm coverage early, with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Our next cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday bringing another round of showers/ storms. Any areas that got heavy rain this week will be vulnerable to flooding with this additional round of storms.

It looks like we try to dry out on Wednesday as a weak area of high pressure moves in. Temperatures stay below average in the low to middle 80’s through the 7-day forecast.