Friday, August 23 Morning Forecast

Locally heavy rain remains a concern today, a few storms linger through the weekend

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for NW Arkansas until 1 PM. There, 1-3″ rain has fallen overnight with another 1-2″ possible. Be careful near standing water! Turn around, don’t drown!

Showers/ storms are lingering across the Ozarks this morning, especially south of HWY 60. These storms have been dropping locally heavy rain, be careful on the roads! Frequent lightning is also a concern.

Like yesterday, storms will decrease in coverage this afternoon but remain spotty. Skies stay mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures below average. Highs only make it to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s today.

Tonight our front continues to stall keeping the chance of a few storms there, lows drop into the upper 60’s.

We don’t quite get rid of the front this weekend. While rain won’t be as widespread, the front does linger nearby keeping weak disturbances rolling through the Ozarks. Therefore, a few storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs stay below average in the lower 80’s.

Monday we may have a brief lull in the storm coverage early, with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Our next cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday bringing another round of showers/ storms. Any areas that got heavy rain this week will be vulnerable to flooding with this additional round of storms.

It looks like we try to dry out on Wednesday as a weak area of high pressure moves in. Temperatures stay below average in the low to middle 80’s through the 7-day forecast.

Cloudy

Springfield

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
68°F Showers
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Light Rain

Branson

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
69°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Light Rain

Harrison

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
68°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 67°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 75° 67°

Saturday

79° / 66°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 79° 66°

Sunday

78° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 68°

Monday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 68°

Tuesday

81° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 64°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 65°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

8 AM
Showers
41%
70°

69°

9 AM
Showers
52%
69°

69°

10 AM
Rain
61%
69°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
71°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

74°

3 PM
Showers
49%
74°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

75°

5 PM
Showers
50%
75°

74°

6 PM
Showers
48%
74°

73°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
73°

72°

8 PM
Few Showers
31%
72°

71°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
71°

70°

10 PM
Showers
35%
70°

70°

11 PM
Few Showers
31%
70°

70°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
70°

70°

1 AM
Showers
35%
70°

70°

2 AM
Showers
37%
70°

70°

3 AM
Showers
36%
70°

70°

4 AM
Showers
37%
70°

69°

5 AM
Showers
39%
69°

