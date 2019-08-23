Breaking News
Friday, August 23 Evening Forecast

Shower chances continue into the weekend and early next week —

It was another wet start to the day today. We had scattered showers and storms, especially focused south of Springfield and closer to the state line. We’ll keep the scattered shower chances through the rest of the evening and overnight hours with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Not everyone will see rain tonight but will see mostly cloudy conditions.

The same front that has been the trigger for showers and storms will continue to slowly sag south through the night and into Saturday. Shower chances continue Saturday thanks to this front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Sunday was originally thought to be mostly dry but it now looks like we will see scattered showers and storms through the day. Not everyone will see rain but the chances are there. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s once again on the cool side. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Flooding is also a concern with the already saturated ground and aggravated rivers and creeks. As always, never walk, swim, or play in the floodwaters, and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Monday into Tuesday, another front will push through that will bring us another chance of showers and storms, keeping temperatures in the 80’s. 

We will finally dry out by the middle of next week with unseasonally cool conditions for the end of the workweek.

