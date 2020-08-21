Friday, August 21 Morning Forecast

Another pleasant start this morning with comfortable humidity and temperatures in the lower 60’s.

We’ll have warmer, seasonal sunshine today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s. Humidity stays in control and not bad for August-standards.

Mostly clear and nice tonight with temperatures in the lower 60’s.

By tomorrow, a big dome of heat/ humidity to the SW starts to creep closer. That high pressure sprawls out, keeping us hot and dry through the weekend into early next week.

Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 90’s both Saturday and Sunday. Much of the same is expected early next week with heat/ humidity lingering. Sunshine is expected to stay through Wednesday.

By Thursday, we’re tracking the tropics! Right now we have two tropical depressions, Thirteen and Fourteen are expected to become Laura and Marco within the next day or two. These storms will track east towards the US over the weekend with one swiping Florida and the other coming up the Gulf of Mexico.

This tropical moisture will creep north and we could tap into some showers/ storms by Thursday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast on that!