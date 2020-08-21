Friday, August 21 Morning Forecast

Weather

Sunny stretch continues, hot weekend ahead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another pleasant start this morning with comfortable humidity and temperatures in the lower 60’s.

We’ll have warmer, seasonal sunshine today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s. Humidity stays in control and not bad for August-standards.

Mostly clear and nice tonight with temperatures in the lower 60’s.

By tomorrow, a big dome of heat/ humidity to the SW starts to creep closer. That high pressure sprawls out, keeping us hot and dry through the weekend into early next week.

Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 90’s both Saturday and Sunday. Much of the same is expected early next week with heat/ humidity lingering. Sunshine is expected to stay through Wednesday.

By Thursday, we’re tracking the tropics! Right now we have two tropical depressions, Thirteen and Fourteen are expected to become Laura and Marco within the next day or two. These storms will track east towards the US over the weekend with one swiping Florida and the other coming up the Gulf of Mexico.

This tropical moisture will creep north and we could tap into some showers/ storms by Thursday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast on that!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 89° 62°

Saturday

91° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 65°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 67°

Monday

93° / 67°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 93° 67°

Tuesday

94° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 68°

Wednesday

94° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 69°

Thursday

92° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties