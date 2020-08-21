Friday, August 21 Evening Forecast

Weather

Quiet weather continues into next week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was another quiet, pleasant day across the Ozarks. Temperatures topped off in the upper 80’s with dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s. We will have another comfortable night with clear skies before the heat and humidity return for next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s under mostly starry skies, another open-window weather kind of night!

Saturday, we start to an uptick in temperatures. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will stay in the lower 60’s so it won’t feel too humid during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Sunday, we will continue our gradual warming trend with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. The humidity makes a return Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. You can also expect plenty of sunshine each day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

After that, the forecast gets tricky. There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic that need to be monitored as we head into next week. Both system are forecasted to reach the Gulf of Mexico by next week and make landfall either Tuesday or Wednesday on the gulf coast. Why is this important? Well, one system’s remnants could reach the Ozarks as early as Thursday into the weekend. That would bring heavy rainfall and concerns of flooding. It’s tricky because the systems are so far out and we are still several days out, so things could change. As always, we will keep you updated as time goes on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

87°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 89° 62°

Saturday

91° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 65°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 93° 68°

Tuesday

94° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 69°

Wednesday

94° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 69°

Thursday

91° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

81°

8 PM
Clear
0%
81°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
62°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

Trending Stories