Friday, August 21 Evening Forecast

It was another quiet, pleasant day across the Ozarks. Temperatures topped off in the upper 80’s with dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s. We will have another comfortable night with clear skies before the heat and humidity return for next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s under mostly starry skies, another open-window weather kind of night!

Saturday, we start to an uptick in temperatures. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will stay in the lower 60’s so it won’t feel too humid during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Sunday, we will continue our gradual warming trend with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. The humidity makes a return Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. You can also expect plenty of sunshine each day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

After that, the forecast gets tricky. There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic that need to be monitored as we head into next week. Both system are forecasted to reach the Gulf of Mexico by next week and make landfall either Tuesday or Wednesday on the gulf coast. Why is this important? Well, one system’s remnants could reach the Ozarks as early as Thursday into the weekend. That would bring heavy rainfall and concerns of flooding. It’s tricky because the systems are so far out and we are still several days out, so things could change. As always, we will keep you updated as time goes on.