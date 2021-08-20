Friday, August 20 Morning Forecast

The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as our next storm system moves in. It’s looking like better chances will be over as this boundary works eastward, but we can still see widely scattered showers and storms during the day. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. There could be a couple of severe storms, especially NW of the viewing area as instability and moisture content will be on the rise. This is something we’ll continue to monitor so make sure you stay tuned. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in. The ridge holds across the Central U.S. as we progress into early next week, which leads to dry and steamy conditions. Sunshine and heat take over for the first half of the workweek with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Our next cold front is looking to move our way by the middle to latter half of next week which brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer