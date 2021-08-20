Friday, August 20 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 95° 72°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as our next storm system moves in. It’s looking like better chances will be over as this boundary works eastward, but we can still see widely scattered showers and storms during the day. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. There could be a couple of severe storms, especially NW of the viewing area as instability and moisture content will be on the rise. This is something we’ll continue to monitor so make sure you stay tuned. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in. The ridge holds across the Central U.S. as we progress into early next week, which leads to dry and steamy conditions. Sunshine and heat take over for the first half of the workweek with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Our next cold front is looking to move our way by the middle to latter half of next week which brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
73°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

79°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
73°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

