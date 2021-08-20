Friday, August 20 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 95° 72°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

77°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
77°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
73°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
73°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

The rain showers and storms are pushing to the east this afternoon. The humidity levels will be oppressive for most of tomorrow before a little relief from the humidity skyrockets again. The cold front is slowly pushing towards the Ozarks, which will bring showers and storms into the overnight hours.

The soupy air mass is staying around tonight before that same relief comes tomorrow afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the 70s with scattered showers and storms. This evening most of the showers and storms move out before dark.

By early morning the cold front pushes rain and storms through the Ozarks. A few lingering showers and storms will be around by mid-morning. The rest of Saturday will mostly dry, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the 90s.

Sunday, a slight chance for isolated storms will stick around with temperatures in the 90s. If you are heading to the lake make sure to have a phone handy in case of a pop-up storm. Temperatures will make you want to get in the water. Partly sunny skies Saturday with mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend.

The heatwave will be felt as early as tomorrow, but the real heat will be on for the beginning of next week and throughout the week. Unfortunately, the relief we thought we would feel at the end of next week is no longer in the forecast. The 90s will be with the Ozarks all week with a chance for storms mid to the end of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

86°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

81°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

82°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

80°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
73°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

